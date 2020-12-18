Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) Downgraded to Tender at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) from a sector perform rating to a tender rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$3.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$4.00.

TSE PG opened at C$3.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$776.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. Premier Gold Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$3.33.

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$40.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Premier Gold Mines Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

