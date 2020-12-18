Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Price Target Cut to $3.40

Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $4.75 to $3.40 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Premier Gold Mines to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. Premier Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

