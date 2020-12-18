Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Premier stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 56.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 749,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,050,000 after buying an additional 540,418 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Premier by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,755,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,618,000 after purchasing an additional 348,155 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Premier by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,718,000 after buying an additional 268,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Premier by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 252,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

