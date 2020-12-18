PressOne (PRS) Price Up 10% Over Last Week

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $52,973.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PressOne has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00059346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00375882 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00025654 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

