Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRVL. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 27th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ PRVL opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,602,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 273,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

