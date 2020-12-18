Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $61.21.

