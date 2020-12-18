Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Down 7.9%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares were down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 1,247,511 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 928,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Professional Diversity Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 213.18% and a negative net margin of 126.02%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Professional Diversity Network at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.