Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Down 2.9% This Week

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $112,091.27 and approximately $56.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Coinnest, Bit-Z and Allcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,623.70 or 1.00018346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023556 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016639 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00063916 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Coinnest, Coinrail and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

