Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CFO Sells $389,589.48 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 10,662 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $389,589.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -34.70.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 133.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

