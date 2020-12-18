Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on Prosus in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Prosus alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. Prosus has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.