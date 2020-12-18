Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 159.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTGX opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $781.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.54. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 77,296 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.