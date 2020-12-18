Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) stock opened at C$1.49 on Tuesday. Protech Home Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.47 and a 12-month high of C$1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$166.65 million and a P/E ratio of 99.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.29.

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

