Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Upgraded by VTB Capital to Buy

VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.09. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

