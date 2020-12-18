Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99. 3,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart home, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, an IPTV that does not require a set-top box; smart home service that allows remotely control home appliances, power consumption, and other home services; network infrastructure management, an integrated solution for leasing out, managing, monitoring, and maintaining network equipment; and Virtual PBX, which include communications services and office telephony solutions.

