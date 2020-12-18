Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PEG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of PEG opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

