Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT Raised to $52.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.32) by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

