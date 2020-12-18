PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 167,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

