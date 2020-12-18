PumaPay (PMA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 38.2% against the dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinBene, Coinall and HitBTC. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $23,713.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00372532 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,826,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange, HitBTC, IDEX, Coinall and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

