Pure Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,450.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Pure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.38 or 0.00478455 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002701 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002734 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.99 or 0.01675351 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

