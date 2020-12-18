Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Raised by Analyst

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Umpqua in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

UMPQ opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Umpqua by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,663,000 after buying an additional 4,171,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,527 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Umpqua by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,026,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 781,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.