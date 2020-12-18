Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Sunday, December 13th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $4.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.60. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.78.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $341.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.28 and its 200-day moving average is $315.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,579 shares of company stock valued at $36,632,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

