Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Lifted by Northcoast Research

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

WETF stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.37 million, a PE ratio of -45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 10.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,693,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,351,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,731,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,650,000 after buying an additional 471,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

