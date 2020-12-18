Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.08.

ALXN has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $157.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.73. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $160.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,852,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

