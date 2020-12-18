Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Lifted by Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the retailer will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of BBBY opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,870,000 after buying an additional 1,074,727 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,628,000 after buying an additional 892,670 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $13,316,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,850,000 after buying an additional 846,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 792,121 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at $554,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

