QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) EVP Dana L. Nichols Sells 248 Shares of Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $10,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,246 shares in the company, valued at $90,963. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $646.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. QCR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

