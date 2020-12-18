QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered QIAGEN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded QIAGEN from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised QIAGEN from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37. QIAGEN has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,711.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $483.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.50 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 106.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 143.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 89,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth about $299,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 31.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

