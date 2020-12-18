QLC Chain (QLC) 1-Day Volume Hits $235,289.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $235,289.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00133768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.02 or 0.00784461 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00181455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00383959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00079136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00125006 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

