Qredit (XQR) 1-Day Volume Tops $502.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Qredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Qredit has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qredit has a market capitalization of $207,532.56 and $502.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

