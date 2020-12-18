QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Market Cap Hits $1.09 Million

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $36,325.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00134948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00771692 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00168713 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00389671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00125963 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00078346 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,775,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

