Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.83.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $120.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.84. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock worth $41,998,684 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after purchasing an additional 984,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after purchasing an additional 808,106 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $65,242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,446,000 after purchasing an additional 454,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,786,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

