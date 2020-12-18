Quiztok 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.07 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Quiztok has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $2.07 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Quiztok token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Quiztok Token Profile

QTCON is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,861,628 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php.

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

