Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Downgraded to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Qurate Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.40.

QRTEA opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 124.6% in the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 9,949,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,699 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Qurate Retail by 837.2% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,502,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,267 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 280.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,144 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 5,499.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,297 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 2,360.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,634,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,852 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

