Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QRTEA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

