RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Gap Up to $8.75

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $9.78. RADA Electronic Industries shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 1,751 shares changing hands.

RADA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.93 million, a PE ratio of -875.00 and a beta of 1.04.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,094 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 63,844 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 182.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 51,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

