RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded RADCOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded RADCOM from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 56.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the second quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RADCOM by 5.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 343,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

