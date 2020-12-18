Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at BTIG Research

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Radian Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of RDN opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. Radian Group has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,350,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,479 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,674,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,653 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 871.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,573,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,116,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 846,224 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

