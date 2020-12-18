Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of RADLY remained flat at $$4.85 during trading hours on Friday. Raia Drogasil has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86.

Get Raia Drogasil alerts:

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a network of 2,223 drug stores in 23 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of SÃ£o Paulo and Tocantins.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.