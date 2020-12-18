Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.48.

RRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of RRC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,416,440. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.78.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 700.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

