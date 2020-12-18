Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,546,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,931,000 after buying an additional 4,197,745 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $7,592,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,933,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $146,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,999 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. 11,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,416,440. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $9.41.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

