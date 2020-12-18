Rapidz Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 45.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $13,278.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00134577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.91 or 0.00784553 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00182553 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00388499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00126531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00079870 BTC.

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog.

Rapidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

