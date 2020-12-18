RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Shares Up 1%

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €730.50 ($859.41) and last traded at €726.00 ($854.12). 16,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €718.50 ($845.29).

Several research firms have recently commented on RAA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €484.00 ($569.41).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €707.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €599.55.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

