Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rattler Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.05.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $37,764,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,285,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 73,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,092,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,597,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.