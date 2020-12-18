Raymond James Analysts Give Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) a C$17.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

CCO stock opened at C$16.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.89. The stock has a market cap of C$6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,392.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of C$7.69 and a 1-year high of C$18.38.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$379.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

