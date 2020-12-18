Raymond James Analysts Give Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) a C$2.40 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.40 price target on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of ROXG opened at C$1.75 on Tuesday. Roxgold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.56 and a 1 year high of C$1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$652.91 million and a PE ratio of 44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.62.

About Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO)

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

