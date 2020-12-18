Raymond James Increases Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $110.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.38.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $33,864,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,170,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 115.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 193,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,080,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 39.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 288,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 81,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

