Raymond James Increases Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$35.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an outperform rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.87.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$32.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.27 and a 1 year high of C$53.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.04.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s payout ratio is 154.28%.

In other Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.71 per share, with a total value of C$160,429.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$254,162.21. Also, Director Leslie O’donoghue bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at C$492,547.82. Insiders have purchased 10,700 shares of company stock worth $310,461 over the last three months.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

