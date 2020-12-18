Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) and WestAmerica (OTCMKTS:WACC) Head to Head Analysis

WestAmerica (OTCMKTS:WACC) and Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WestAmerica and Raymond James’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WestAmerica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Raymond James $8.02 billion 1.62 $1.03 billion $7.40 12.81

Raymond James has higher revenue and earnings than WestAmerica.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for WestAmerica and Raymond James, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WestAmerica 0 0 0 0 N/A Raymond James 2 4 5 1 2.42

Raymond James has a consensus target price of $95.38, indicating a potential upside of 0.64%. Given Raymond James’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Raymond James is more favorable than WestAmerica.

Profitability

This table compares WestAmerica and Raymond James’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WestAmerica N/A N/A N/A Raymond James 10.75% 13.04% 2.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of Raymond James shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of WestAmerica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Raymond James shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Raymond James beats WestAmerica on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WestAmerica

WestAmerica Corporation explores and produces gas and oil in the states of Oklahoma and Texas.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

