Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Purchases 30,000 Shares of CountPlus Limited (CUP.AX) (ASX:CUP) Stock

CountPlus Limited (CUP.AX) (ASX:CUP) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.07 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,190.00 ($22,992.86).

Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 65,000 shares of CountPlus Limited (CUP.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$68,640.00 ($49,028.57).

On Tuesday, September 29th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 30,000 shares of CountPlus Limited (CUP.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,370.00 ($20,978.57).

On Friday, September 25th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 20,000 shares of CountPlus Limited (CUP.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,200.00 ($13,714.29).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72.

CountPlus Limited (CUP.AX) Company Profile

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

