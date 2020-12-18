Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) CEO Sells $228,750.00 in Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 103.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 189,306 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 138.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Rayonier by 1,270.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after buying an additional 429,131 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RYN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

