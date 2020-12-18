Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Rayonier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Rayonier stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,268.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $785,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 122,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Rayonier by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

